Snow, Warmth, Melting then Cold

It's going to be a bit of a bumpy ride over the next 12 - 24 hours as our next Clipper system moves through; we'll watch as snow moves in, temperatures warm into the upper 30s/low 40s, we'll do a little bit of melting then our temperatures will drop going into the weekend.
The Clipper is beginning to move further through Minnesota and will start to bring snow to parts of western Wisconsin by the late afternoon/early evening. As we move overnight through the early morning hours on Friday, the snow will push east/southeast ahead of the warm front.
Snow totals will range from a half an inch to an inch for most, while a trace to a quarter of an inch is what we will all accumulate at least. For a few lucky ones, mainly northeast, pockets of 2" will be possible.
But we'll be doing some melting as soon as the snow hits the ground because our temperatures will be warming throughout the overnight hours through the mid morning on Friday; temperatures will peak in the upper 30s to low 40s by the late morning then drop throughout the rest of the day.
By Friday night, temperatures will settle in the single digits as cooler, drier Canadian Air sits overhead. This airmass will sit overhead through the weekend and begin to exit starting Valentine's Day.
With colder air overhead, skies will remain mostly quiet from Friday night through Monday with an occasional flurry or light snow shower possible Sunday night.