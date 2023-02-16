Snow will impact travel conditions all day

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Winter weather alerts continue for the capital city and areas south and east until 6 pm.
Snow is developing this morning and it will be breezy with gusts up to 30 mph. As snow rates increase by late morning through the afternoon, visibility may be limited at times, so use caution traveling.
The system begins to exit later this evening with a sharp cut off still expected northwest of Dane County with 0-2 in. 2-5 in. for the US 151 corridor, including Madison, with highest snow totals south and east with 4-8 inches.
Temperatures will be steady in the upper 20s with wind chills in the teens to low 20s. Clouds clear tonight and temps drop to the single digits with below-zero wind chills. We stay cool on Friday with sunny skies and highs in the mid 20s. Then, we'll quickly thaw this weekend as highs jump back to the 40s.