Snow wraps up Saturday night, then the cold moves in

A winter weather advisory remains in effect through 3am Sunday. A winter storm warning remains in effect for Rock county until 6am Sunday.
Our first snow event in which most receive more than an inch of snow during one day will continue through Saturday night/early Sunday morning. Behind this round of snow, a Canadian High is going to move in and bring with it cooler air along with a chance for sunshine as we end January and kick off February.
The moderate to, at times, heavy snow will continue through Saturday evening and start to taper off Saturday night. Through the early morning hours on Sunday, flurries may be present but as drier air moves in the snow will wrap up and the cloud cover will start to thin.
By the end of this snow event, most may pick up over 2" of snow with folks closer to Lake Michigan possibly picking up a half a foot of snow or more. Central parts of the coverage area, from the Mississippi River east into Milwaukee, may pick up between 4-6".
Once the snow moves on, the Canadian High takes over and temperatures drop into the teens for high temperatures Sunday through Tuesday. Overnight lows will be cold too with the coldest night expected Monday night.