Snowiest day in 3,747 days wraps up

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
That's correct - it's been over a decade since the Madison area has picked up over a foot of snow in a single day. There's a chance for light mixed precipitation to end the weekend but for those who are over the snow, there's no big systems on the horizon over the next seven days.
Many folks picked up over a half a foot of snow Saturday as a system moved through the Midwest. Some folks up near Green Bay recorded nearly 2 feet of snow falling since midnight. Locally, that puts Madison's total for March over 2 feet when our normal total snowfall for March is 7".
Overnight we'll hang out in the low 20s then get right back to melting on Sunday as temperatures climb into the low 40s. A light mix will move through southern Wisconsin on Sunday as well.
As we look ahead to next week, temperatures will continue to remain in the 40s then climb into the 50s as our next system moves in. That system looks to bring mainly rain with snow possible as it exits Friday night into Saturday.