Snowy Owls Call Lake Monona Home

MADISON (WKOW) - At least two of these Arctic birds have been seen around Lake Monona, and will soon be leaving to head back to their frozen tundra home.
Bubo scandiacus commonly known as a snowy owl are the heaviest of all the North American owls coming weighing between 3 and 6 pounds. With wingspans of 5 to 6 feet, these apex predators rule their native home of the Arctic.
But sometimes, they venture south.
Stanley Temple, an ornithologist at the University of Wisconsin Madison, says their movement south is called an irruption which is tied closely to their prey, the lemming.
"Especially young birds move south to find easier hunting. And it seems to be related to the cycle of rodents, which are their principle prey in the Arctic," says Temple.
While wintering south of the Arctic, the snowy owls will continue to feed primarily on rodents however, small waterfowl are not safe either from these owls that are more active during the day.
If they travel south to an area that doesn't have enough food, they'll move on to another place and stay there until it's time to move north.
When it's time to move back north, says Temple, some of the younger owls sadly do not return. Their deaths, Temple continued, is attributed to flying into buildings, flying into telephone wires or getting hit by a car. Globally, their numbers make them vulnerable.
Those that do return back to the Arctic will stay until the next Winter and may return south. Stanley Temple, an ornithologist at the University of Wisconsin, says a snowy owl was tagged in Wisconsin several years ago and has been tracked traveling north and south since.
Temple says that if you'd like to watch these birds, watch from afar to make sure they are not stressed out. The Wisconsin D-N-R says to avoid using flash photography and to avoid flushing these birds. Flushing is locating the bird and causing it to fly away.
To learn more about snowy owls and tracking them, you can follow Project Snow Storm. They were the organization that tracked Columbia who is an adult female that was tagged in Arlington.