Snowy this morning, ending this afternoon

MADISON (WKOW) - Light snow will continue through this afternoon.
Roads stay slushy for the morning commute so factor in extra time and slow down for the commute. Snow tapers this afternoon, but conditions stay chilly and blustery with highs in the upper 30s and wind chills in the mid 20s.
Areas of fog are possible late tonight with lows in the mid 20s before we thaw Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low 50s. Rain and storms return Wednesday and Thursday with temps jumping from the mid 50s to mid 60s.
We'll dry off Friday but see another chance of a light rain/snow mix by Friday night and Saturday. Cool with high temperatures in the 40s this weekend, but at least Sunday looks drier.