So long weekend, but not so long active pattern

Another week is ready to begin and what's not ready to end is our slightly active pattern; while we aren't seeing heavy snow makers move through, the Midwest will continue to see little low pressure system skate through the region which will bring a bit of warmer air, then a cool down along with breezy conditions and the chance for wintry precip.
One of these systems move through the region over the weekend; the warmth arrived and now the cold is going to move in for Monday. While southern Wisconsin will see sunshine on Monday, temperatures will linger in the 20s opposed to the 30s we climb to over the weekend. The chance for a light wintry mix will end early leaving partly cloudy skies Sunday night.
The next system arrives on Tuesday and Wednesday; temperatures warm into the mid 30s both days with a chance for a wintry mix on Wednesday. The cool down arrives Thursday but our next system is ready to move in by Friday.
That will, once again, bring temperatures back into the 30s with a chance for light snow throughout Friday with cooler temperatures arriving Saturday, with lingering flurries.