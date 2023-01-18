Soaring egg prices lead some to start backyard chicken coops

 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS
EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and wintry mix with a brief period of freezing rain
possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice
accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Lafayette and Green Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

BLUE MOUNDS (WKOW) -- Kate Jordan starts and ends her day by going outside and feeding her three babies — Karen, Goose and Birdie J.

But these aren't her dogs, cats or children; they're her chickens.

Though Jordan considers her three "babies" family, they also serve a practical purpose. 

"We're able to make some profit off of it," Jordan said. "Especially now with how much prices are just skyrocketing."

She said the rising price of eggs was one of the main reasons she started her flock. The average price for a dozen eggs has more than doubled since the same time last year. 

Experts say the highly pathogenic avian influenza is largely to blame. Nearly 58 million birds and climbing have died across 47 states in the past year. That's more than 5% of the national chicken flock. 

Jordan says her three chickens can lay 250 eggs a year — enough to feed her family, friends and neighbors.

But as egg prices go up, Jordan says demand has too. She said friends, coworkers and even neighbors that walk the trail behind her home are coming to her to see if she has a dozen of eggs to spare.

"Yeah, I don't even have to advertise it anymore," she said.

Jordan says because of that, she's been overwhelmed with requests for eggs — so much so that she's started having to turn people away. 

"Literally every day that they lay I have people messaging me like asking for a dozen or so," Jordan said. "But I can't keep up with the demand."

