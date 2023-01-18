Soaring egg prices lead some to start backyard chicken coops

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow and wintry mix with a brief period of freezing rain possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Lafayette and Green Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&