Soaring egg prices lead some to start backyard chicken coops

BLUE MOUNDS (WKOW) -- Kate Jordan starts and ends her day by going outside and feeding her three babies — Karen, Goose and Birdie J.
But these aren't her dogs, cats or children; they're her chickens.
Though Jordan considers her three "babies" family, they also serve a practical purpose.
"We're able to make some profit off of it," Jordan said. "Especially now with how much prices are just skyrocketing."
She said the rising price of eggs was one of the main reasons she started her flock. The average price for a dozen eggs has more than doubled since the same time last year.
Experts say the highly pathogenic avian influenza is largely to blame. Nearly 58 million birds and climbing have died across 47 states in the past year. That's more than 5% of the national chicken flock.
Jordan says her three chickens can lay 250 eggs a year — enough to feed her family, friends and neighbors.
But as egg prices go up, Jordan says demand has too. She said friends, coworkers and even neighbors that walk the trail behind her home are coming to her to see if she has a dozen of eggs to spare.
"Yeah, I don't even have to advertise it anymore," she said.
Jordan says because of that, she's been overwhelmed with requests for eggs — so much so that she's started having to turn people away.
"Literally every day that they lay I have people messaging me like asking for a dozen or so," Jordan said. "But I can't keep up with the demand."