Soaring food prices causes food insecurity for many college students

MADISON (WKOW) -- Financial experts say food prices are up nearly 8 percent from last year, and that's causing food insecurity problems for many people — especially college students.
Lydia Zepeda is a professor of consumer science at UW-Madison, and she's seen student food insecurity first-hand.
"Some students may eat one meal a day, and they also eat lower quality food," Zepeda said.
Zepeda says the high food prices and other living costs are stretching students' budgets thin — leading to food insecurity. She says when it's hard for them to control other aspects of their lives, often food gets the boot first.
"Students are using food as a budgeting tool because their rent, utilities, tuition are fixed," Zepeda said. "They can't change those; they can't negotiate those. The only thing they can negotiate is what they eat."
Educational health website Edumed.org says nearly 40% of college students report suffering from food insecurity, meaning they don't know where their next meal will come from.
At Madison College, food pantry workers say they've seen a 10% increase in traffic at their pantry since last year.
Zepeda said it's also connected to student wages. Right now, she says the average wage for a student worker on campus ranges between $10-$15/hour.
"It's a very serious problem, and it's not just food prices," Zepeda said. "I mean, tuition has been going up, rents have been going up, utilities are going up. Everything's going up, but wages."
Zepeda says a lack of food for students leads to problems in other ways as well.
"They will have health problems, they might be more susceptible to infection, they might be fatigued," Zepeda said. "They're certainly stressed, and often depressed."
Zepeda encourages anyone who can donate to their local food pantries to help out. Although, she says even food pantries are just stop-gap solutions.
She says until wages catch up to rising prices, the problem won't get any better.