Soaring housing prices and decreasing affordability have some concerned about a housing bubble in Wisconsin

Wisconsin's housing market is booming and prompting concerns that a housing bubble is brewing.
"We hit record price levels when it comes to home sales," said David Clark, Wisconsin Realtor Association (WRA) consultant and Marquette University economist.
A recent Wisconsin Policy Forum report shows single-family home prices rose 34-percent over 11 years. The biggest jump happened in the last two years.
Wisconsin median single-family home prices in 2016 were $126,000 and in 2021, $170,000.
"When a house goes on the market, it's not uncommon for a seller to have an accepted offer within 24-48-72 hours, if it's priced accurately," said Clark.
Clark said in February Wisconsin had just about 2 months of inventory of houses.
Six months of inventory indicates a healthy market.
"If you have less than six months, then the advantages tilting towards sellers. If you have more than six months, then then you have a buyer's market," said Clark.
Rising home prices often mean the dream homeownership dwindles and some are wondering if Wisconsin is headed for a housing bubble.
"I tend to disagree with that a little bit," said Mark Eppli, a UW commercial and residential real estate expert.
He says there is some confusion over what a housing bubble is.
"Housing supply and housing demand would be out of whack. So you might have too much supply relative to demand or too much demand relative to supply," said Eppli.
Eppli said rising interest rates will stabilize prices but may make it hard to enter the market.
In February, interest rates were 3.76% and in March 4.67% for a fixed 30-year loan.
"If interest rates continue to increase in the coming weeks and months, that makes housing less affordable, and the demand will start to drop and that's where we could start to see what you might consider a bubble," said Eppli.
The Wisconsin policy forum report says that real estate sales grew statewide but mostly in the state's large urban counties.
That includes Milwaukee, Dane, Brown, Outagamie, Winnebago, Kenosha and Rock counties.