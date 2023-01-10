Social media, kids and mental health: What parents can do to keep their children safe and healthy

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility a half mile or less in dense fog with temperatures below freezing. Freezing fog leaves a thin film of ice on roadways. * WHERE...Dodge, Washington, Dane and Jefferson Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and slick spots on roads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&