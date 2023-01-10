Social media, kids and mental health: What parents can do to keep their children safe and healthy

MADISON (WKOW) -- Concerns about the affect social media use has on children aren't new. However, they've returned to the spotlight after Seattle's public school system filed a lawsuit against the parent companies for several popular platforms.
The lawsuit accuses the companies of negatively impacting kids' mental health and exploiting their brains.
Steve Noll, a marketing professor for Madison College, said social media is designed for us to enjoy using.
"Anything that people enjoy and have fun [with] creates an impulse to come back and do it again, over and over again," he said.
That's where the problem can start for children, whose brains are still developing.
"They may not have the maturity to really recognize this stimulus-based repetitive pleasure center in their brain that's getting them unhealthy attachments to some of the mediums," Noll said.
Several social media platforms now offer ways for parents to monitor and limit the content their kids see.
Supervision on Instagram allows parents to see how much time their children spend on the app and set limits, including scheduled times when access is blocked, like when the child is at school. The feature also lets parents see which accounts follow their child and which accounts their child follows.
Another popular app, TikTok, has a Family Pairing feature. It lets parents link their account to their teenager's account. Parents then have the option to limit screen time and restrict inappropriate content.
However, Noll said those tools aren't foolproof.
"Even if the parents try, the kids figure out a workaround," he said.
That's why he encourages parents to take a more preventative approach to their children's social media use.
"Telling kids you can't do it does not work," he said. "Instead, I think that parents really should have an educated conversation with their kids as to what are the kids getting out of the apps."
He said one approach parents could try is for the whole family to sit down and watch TikToks together for a while instead of the child using the app alone.
"That could be a good path to normalizing behavior and also allow the parents to keep an eye on what type of content their kids are being drawn to," he said. "Try to find that common ground, and that'll allow you to set some boundaries."
However, he acknowledged this is often much easier said than done.
"This is hard for parents because it's one more thing that a parent is being asked to do," Noll said. "That parent may already have 20 other things on their to do list, and as much as they want to get around to it, the reality is they just may not have the time."
Noll said the relationship between children, social media and mental health is complex, and there's no easy solution. That's why he's a bit wary about the Seattle schools' lawsuit.
"Suing a Big Tech company for nuisance seems like something that would be very, very difficult to prove in a court of law," he said. "They may be doing this just to get attention and get more parents to kind of pay attention and maybe take a closer look at what their kids are doing."