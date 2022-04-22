 Skip to main content
Social media post helps reunite Monroe boy with stuffed animal

  • Updated
Goofy reunited

MONROE (WKOW) —  The Monroe community came together to help find the rightful owner of a missing toy left behind at the SSM Health Monroe Hospital Emergency Department. 

When the hospital team noticed a "Goofy" toy all alone in the emergency department, they let the communications team know about it. They hoped they would be able to get him back to his owner.  

A social media post was crafted and the rest is history. 

Missing Goofy Facebook post

After 624 shares and countless phone calls, Goofy is home! 

SSM Health Monroe thanks the community for helping out. 

