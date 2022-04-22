Social media post helps reunite Monroe boy with stuffed animal

MONROE (WKOW) — The Monroe community came together to help find the rightful owner of a missing toy left behind at the SSM Health Monroe Hospital Emergency Department.
When the hospital team noticed a "Goofy" toy all alone in the emergency department, they let the communications team know about it. They hoped they would be able to get him back to his owner.
A social media post was crafted and the rest is history.
After 624 shares and countless phone calls, Goofy is home!
SSM Health Monroe thanks the community for helping out.