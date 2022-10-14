 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 28 to 31 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Social Security beneficiaries receiving increase in 2023 express concerns about inflation's impact

  • Updated
  • 0
Social Security

MADISON (WKOW) -- Next year, Social Security beneficiaries will get an 8.7% increase to their benefits.

The historic hike -- which equates to about $146 more a month -- is the highest beneficiaries have seen in 40 years.

Some worry the increase may fall short of meeting their needs, given record high inflation.

"The raise is good. It helps. But in the long run, you know, I feel like a goldfish in a bowl full of piranhas," Al Mahaymin of Madison said.

Mahaymin has been on Social Security since 2015 due to an epilepsy diagnosis. He said this year's Social Security increase of 5.9% was drowned out by high gas, grocery and rent prices.

"My rent went from $860 to $1,025, and I get $1,024 a month, so things are kind of tight," Mahaymin said.

According to the Social Security Administration, 42% of elderly women and 37% of elderly men rely on the monthly payments for at least half of their income.

Despite a significant portion of the population relying on Social Security, a study released earlier this year by the Senior Citizens League revealed inflation has caused social security benefits to lose 40% of their buying power since 2000.

To maintain the same buying power as in 2000, the study says monthly benefits would have to increase by about $540.

"It's sad because if this gets out of control like it is, you're gonna have a lot of seniors and disabled people that, you know, rely on Social Security that can't even pay rent that's going to be homeless," Mahaymin said.

Amber, a resident of Madison who wished to go by her first name, has been on Social Security for about a year, due to mental and physical challenges. She said she is nervous, but cautiously optimistic about the increase.

"Obviously, it's not going to, you know, make you rich," Amber said. "But it'll help a little bit."

During these difficult times, both Mahaymin and Amber said they hope to see more done to help the elderly and disabled utilizing social security.

"Something has to be done," Mahaymin said. "This inflation is eating us alive."

More information about Social Security benefits, including more information about next year's increase, can be found here

