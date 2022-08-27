Socialist Feminist Collective to host abortion action fair at Olbrich Park

MADISON (WKOW) -- An outside fair at Olbrich Park on Sunday will discuss reproductive rights, how to organize around reproductive choices and help people learn about community resources.
The Socialist Feminist Collective will host the Abortion Action Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Olbrich Park. There will be food, community arts, skill-sharing, workshops, books and conversation.
The group said in a release that it is holding the event "to celebrate the organizing of the phenomenal reproductive justice community in Wisconsin. It will feature reproductive justice organizations who will be sharing knowledge about how to get involved and take action for abortion access and reproductive justice."