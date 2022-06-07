35 nonprofits earn Solar for Good grants

MADISON (WKOW) — 35 nonprofit organizations across Wisconsin have been awarded grants from the Solar for Good program.
The grants and solar panel donations amount to over $450,000, which will lead to more than $6 million in renewable energy investments in the state.
In order to earn an award, each organization was required to highlight their project and educate their community about solar energy.
In Southern Wisconsin, some organizations to receive grants include Agrace HospiceCare, Dane County Humane Society's Wildlife Center, Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Program and Trinity Episcopal Church.
The Solar for Good grant program began in 2017 and has offered solar grants to 152 nonprofit organizations through 10 rounds of funding.
According to the organization, there will be enough electricity to power about 1,400 Wisconsin households when the projects are complete.