Soldiers learn to build tents during training at Fort McCoy

FORT MCCOY (WKOW) -- Soldiers learned how to build Arctic 10-person tents while training as part of their winter weather training at Fort McCoy earlier this January.
This training was part of the Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) where students learned and practiced a number of cold-weather skills. For each class, students start off with classroom training and then begin field training, such as the tent training.
“Among the most important skills for students to learn is being able to create shelter in a cold-weather environment,” said CWOC instructor Hunter Heard.
The training conditions for CWOC Class 22-02, comprised of 27 soldiers, were likely ideal for their class on January 5, with snow and sub-zero temperatures.
Students also spent nights bivouacking in the tents at designated areas on the installation to help them gain a better understanding on how to set up and use the tents on varied terrain, according to Heard.
But CWOC isn't just about tents. Students also practice other skills, including snowshoe and skiing training as well as how to use ahkio sleds, which are used to pull heavy loads over snow.
Heard said that they also learn about terrain and weather analysis, risk management, camouflage and concealment and a number other topics that are important to know when operating in cold-weather environments.
Fellow instructor Joe Ernst said that it's great to see how students improve their cold-weather skills during the course. “It’s amazing to see how they adjust and learn throughout the training experience,” he said.
Counting Class 22-02, the CWOC staff have already trained 175 students for this training season, including Marines and soldiers.