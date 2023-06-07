'Solidly on the ground of moving forward': Dane and Sauk counties drive Wisconsin's tourism growth

MADISON (WKOW) -- Visitors are coming back to Wisconsin and spending money that boosts local economies. 2022 was a record-breaking year for tourism in the Badger State, and much of the growth happened in two counties in south central Wisconsin.
From 2019 to 2022, the total economic impact of tourism in Sauk County increased more than 30%. That was the largest increase in the state, and much of that growth happened in and around Wisconsin Dells.
"We're very excited that we can be such a strong contributor to the state of Wisconsin's overall tourism economy," said Jill Diehl, the president and CEO of the Wisconsin Dells Visitors and Convention Bureau.
She said tourism in the area, particularly leisure travel, is bouncing back strong after COVID-19.
The same is true in Dane County, according to Ellie Chin, the president and CEO of Destination Madison.
"We're leaving COVID in the rearview mirror," she said. "I think we are past recovery, and we are solidly on the ground of moving forward."
That movement is happening quickly, according to state tourism data.
In 2022, Dane County saw more than $1.3 billion in direct visitor spending, up from $1.5 billion in 2021. That 28.7% increase is the highest among any Wisconsin county.
Dane County also saw more than $2.3 billion in total economic impact from tourism. That is the second highest total statewide, behind only Milwaukee County.
Chin said those figures are way ahead of projections for 2022.
"In all honesty, we weren't really forecasted to get to those kinds of numbers until 2025, and to reach those numbers in 2022 makes me so proud of our industry as a whole," she said.
Chin said Destination Madison worked hard to attract more visitors to Dane County using $1 million in federal grant funding.
"We did a year-round leisure traveler campaign," she said. "We expanded our reach to a 400-mile drive radius."
That radius encompasses much of the Midwest, including Kansas City, Louisville and Columbus.
Trend continues in 2023
Both Chin and Diehl said data shows the increasing tourism trend is continuing so far in 2023, and both women credit that success to collaboration between their organizations, community members and businesses.
"We wouldn't be where we are today if you didn't have that partnership with everyone," Diehl said.
Chin said, looking ahead, Destination Madison's goal is to increase the amount of money tourists are directly spending in Dane County to $2 billion by 2025.