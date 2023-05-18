Some bus riders worried about new Metro route redesign rolling out next month

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's new Metro bus routes will take effect on June 11, but many riders are still weary about losing their routes and switching to others.
Renee Reek lives at the Romnes Apartments on the corner of Hickory Street and Olin Avenue — one of the bus stop locations that will cease to operate come next month.
She says most of the apartment's residents are elderly and disabled, and they need the bus service most.
"We come to the stop, and it says 'stop to close' and we have no other information," Reek said. "No good communication and it didn't seem like our input really mattered."
She and others have been frustrated with the outreach and feedback system the city has carried out since the redesign was proposed.
Barbara Bailly and Kim Owens are members of the Madison Area Bus Advocates, a group that has been critical of the redesign's service to disabled communities and communities of color. They also feel like the city didn't effectively communicate the changes coming.
"At least half of the bus riders do not have internet, computers," Owens said. "My friends said, 'What's a Zoom meeting?' And she said, 'Well, when are they going to have meetings for the people?' I'm like, the meetings are over."
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and other city officials have insisted that their communication has been effective throughout the process. She and metro officials say they have held more than 80 public meetings to garner input from the public. Although, many were virtual.
"We've had a plan to make sure that we're doing really robust communication about the new system," Rhodes-Conway said Thursday.
Rhodes-Conway also unveiled a new metro "ride guide" program to assist riders adapt to the new system once it takes effect in June. The team of ride guides will be at various bus stops throughout the city to answer questions and help riders find new routes.
"These ride guides are a huge part of that effort to make sure that we're communicating with both current riders and also future riders to make the system understandable and accessible," Rhodes-Conway said.
Regardless, the bus stop in front of Barbara Bailly's apartment will disappear pretty soon, something she feels like she had little say in.
"I hope that they pay attention to what people have to say after June 11," Bailly said. "Because I strongly suspect people will have plenty to say."