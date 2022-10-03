Some chilly nights are in the forecast

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
The good news is, if you aren't ready for the cooler nights again, our temperatures are going to stay mild over the next few days. Then, a strong cold front swings through the area and brings down another blast of cooler, Canadian air.
Temperatures are going to stay warm through the middle of this week; most will climb into the 70s starting Tuesday and stay there into Wednesday as well. The warmth comes ahead of a strong cold front that is going to bring back more Fall-like conditions to end the week.
As the cold front approaches, we'll see the threat for rain increase as well along with windy conditions. The wind and the rain will pick up as we head later into Wednesday evening and continue overnight throughout Thursday. Thursday won't be cold but temperatures will be dropping throughout the day.
By Friday and Saturday, our highs will hang out in the low to mid 50s with quiet conditions. And by the start of next week, 70s are back in the forecast.