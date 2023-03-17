Some churches grant exception to allow Catholics to eat meat on St. Patrick's Day

MADISON (WKOW) -- St. Patrick's Day falls on a Friday during the Lenten season, meaning choosing something to eat on the holiday could be tricky.
Corned beef is a staple of Irish culture, and something many people enjoy on St. Paddy's Day. But during Lent, Catholics are asked to abstain from eating meat.
The Diocese of Madison is joining many others across the country in making an exception.
Donald J. Hying
Bishop of Madison
The faithful who reside in the Diocese of Madison. as well as anyone actually present in the Diocese of Madison, from the observance of the law of abstinence on Friday. March 17, 2023; And I urge them to perform some salutary work of penance or charity that day so that they might unite themselves more perfectly with the suffering and death of our Lord.
The National Catholic Survey said more than 70% of bishops around the country are granting the exception.