Some coaches call new, automated seeding process in WIAA flawed after disappointing seeds

MADISON (WKOW) -- The postseason for high school basketball is just now getting under way and there's already some controversy surrounding how teams were seeded and what processes were used by officials in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA).
With a 14-7 overall record and a second-place finish in the Big Eight Conference, Vel Phillips Memorial High School's Boys Basketball team received a 10 seed in their sectional — something head coach Steve Collins said was surprising.
"I got a lot of text messages and a lot of phone calls saying, 'I'm sorry that was your seed,'" Collins said. "Like it was crazy."
Despite beating several other teams in their division, the 10 seed placement means Memorial's team will be on the road for the first round of the playoffs instead of at home.
"I want my seniors to have another home game, and that's one of the big parts," Collins said. "It's a little bit about matchups, but it's more about that."
Collins says he's critical of the newly implemented electronic seeding process the WIAA now uses when selecting seeds for the playoffs. Instead of a committee of coaches selecting which teams receive which seeds, the new process uses a formula.
The appeal process for contesting a received seed was also removed. Officials say the new process takes out human subjectivity.
"As a stats teacher, I have zero faith in the formula," Collins said. "And we're not the only ones."
They aren't the only ones. WIAA Assistant Director Kate Peterson Abiad says several coaches have complained about the seeds their teams received, however she says most have been satisfied.
"We're hearing from coaches that are struggling with 'I beat that team, so I should be seeded above them,'" Abiad said. "But the seeding formula is based on a total body of work."
According to the WIAA, five variables go into the seeding formula:
- Own winning percentage
- Opponents’ winning percentage
- Opponents’ Opponent’s winning percentage
- Defeated Opponents’ winning percentage
- Defeated Opponents’ Opponent’s winning percentage
The exact weighted percentages for the variables, however, is not public. Abiad says that's to keep teams from having incentives to play some teams over others.
"We don't want to do anything that would hinder our member schools from having opportunities to play one another," Abiad said.
However, Collins, says the process should be more transparent.
"We don't know what's weighted more than anything else," Collins said. "So as a coach, you don't know how to schedule."
Other critics like Mark Miller, boys basketball editor for the Wisconsin Sports Network, say the way the new equation weights games versus out of state competitors is also skewed.
The equation doesn't take into account the records of out of state teams, because officials say that process isn't practical. So, all out of state teams, regardless of strength are factored as having a 10-10 win-loss record.
"There are quite a few games played against teams from outside Wisconsin, especially along the border of Minnesota, and Illinois, and Iowa," Miller said. "And all those games are counted against teams, with 500 Records, despite the fact that some of those teams are going to have far better than 500 records."
Collins and his team traveled more than 40 hours by coach bus to a tournament in Florida back in December when their flight got cancelled. The losses they incurred there were calculated as if they had lost to 10-10 teams, something Collins says isn't right.
Despite the complaints, Abiad says the seeds will stay the same, since there's currently no appeal process. Abiad says that would just add back in subjectivity that the association was trying to eliminate last year.
Abiad believes, however, that the silent majority of coaches are on board with the new system, as reflected in recent coaches' polls.
"If the membership decides that they want to continue with electronic seeding from one year to the next, then I think it will continue to get better," Abiad said. "And if they decide that it's just not working on the whole, then they can choose to go back to face to face eating. That's up to them."