Some cruise ships not requiring COVID-19 tests for vaccinated guests

MADISON (WKOW/CNN) - A number of cruise lines are going to be dropping the pre-cruise COVID-19 test for guests who have already been vaccinated.
In the next few days, Carnival Cruise Lines, Royal Caribbean, and MSC Cruises are will no longer require those tests for the guests who are vaccinated on trips five days or shorter.
Virgin Voyages, Azamara, and 'Margaritaville at Sea' are dropping required pre-embarking testing.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ended it's COVID-19 program for cruise ships.
In its latest guidance, the CDC said cruise lines should consider mandating COVID tests for travelers close to departure and "highly" recommends testing within a day of the start of the cruise.