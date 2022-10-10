Some drivers are paying over $4 a gallon for gas in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) — The average price for a gallon of gas hasn't exceeded $4 yet in Wisconsin, but some drivers may already be paying that much.
According to AAA, on average cost for a gallon of gas in Wisconsin is $3.98. Nationwide, the average is $3.92 — a 12 cent increase from the week before.
But AAA indicates there are areas across the state where drivers are already paying $4 at the pump. This includes Madison and Milwaukee, as well as most counties in southern Wisconsin. It's in western Wisconsin where drivers can reliably fill up for under $4 a gallon, according to AAA.
GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis, Patrick De Haan, likens the rise in national average to OPEC+ decision to cut oil production. For regions where gas prices rose because of refinery issues, De Haan has hope.
“Some of the refinery snags that have caused prices to surge in the West and Great Lakes appear to be improving, with prices in those two regions likely to inch down, even with OPEC’s decision, as the drop in wholesale prices has offset the rise due to the production cut," De Haan said.
But De Haan doesn't expect "much improvement in prices" in other areas of the country.