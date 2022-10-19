Some Madison polling place locations have changed, here's how you can find yours

MADISON (WKOW) — There are many locations where residents of the city of Madison go to cast their vote, and the city said some polling places have changed since the last election.
The city said it sent postcards last week to voters who will be impacted by polling place changes, but there are other ways you can check where you vote, too.
The city posted the addresses of all 150 polling places online.
You can also check your polling place at MyVote Wisconsin or on the city's Where Do I Vote? web page.