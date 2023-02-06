Some Madison residents may qualify for nearly $7K in earned income tax credit

MADISON (WKOW) — The city of Madison reports some residents may qualify for an earned income tax credit of nearly $7,000.
The amount of credit you can receive changes depending on several factors, but Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said this benefit can be a "real lifeline" for those who need it.
According to Rhodes-Conway, the credit is a federal benefit that boost the income of lower-wage workers.
She said many miss out on this benefit too because they don't know about it or don't know how to claim it.
If you need help applying for this credit or with your taxes in general, several Madison libraries are offering free tax services this year.
Three Madison Public Library sites offer free tax service by appointment:
- Lakeview (AARP) on the north side. Appointments are booked for the season, however, there’s a chance more appointments will open up. Call 608-246-4547.
- Sequoya (AARP) on the west side. Appointments are available in March and early April. Call 608-266-6385
- Central (VITA) downtown. February is currently filled, but more appointments for March and April will open up on February 22. Call 608-266-6300.
Other sites offering free tax services include Goodwill (make appointment) and the Richard Dilley Tax Center (make appointment).