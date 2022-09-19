Some seeing duplicate charges for purchases made at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Some fans who made purchases at Sunday night's Green Bay Packers game are finding duplicate pending charges on their account.
The problem was traced back to services using FreedomPay, a payment processor.
This has been a worldwide issue with the system.
Our affiliate WBAY reports a statement from the Packers says these charges are listed on statements as “pending” and those duplicate charges will not be completed.
“FreedomPay is currently voiding all duplicate transactions before they are processed, and those transactions should be voided from each customers’ account shortly,” the Packers said.
“Fans who experience any ongoing issues in the next few days with their credit or debit card transactions from Sunday night’s game may contact GBPaymentSupport@delawarenorth.com.”
Lambeau Field is a cashless stadium and has been since the COVID-19 pandemic.