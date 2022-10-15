Some sunshine today, more clouds for Sunday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
A big area of low pressure continues to spin overhead which is why we'll see cloud cover, along with the chance for scattered showers, return to end the weekend. As for temperatures, they'll stay in the 50s on Saturday but we're set to settle in the 40s before another warm up arrives.
Clouds will continue to linger across mainly the northern half of the state, with breaks in the cloud cover found around the La Crosse area and further south, more sunshine expected than on Friday. winds are going to stay breezy across the entire state as this low spins slowly eastward.
Scattered, wintry mix showers could be possible further north especially in north central parts of the state.
For Sunday, more clouds return along with a better chance for more of the state to see those scattered, wintry mix showers. A better chance will be found farther north/northeast to end the weekend.
Temperatures start off in the 40s next week.