Some teachers, staff call for fired Madison principal's reinstatement

MADISON (WKOW) - Sennett Middle School teachers, staff and parents continue to push for the reinstatement of fired principal Jeffrey Copeland.
Madison School Board members will meet next week to decide if Copeland should be returned to his position after he was fired in September.
A school district official said the reason was a voicemail Copeland left that spoke about a job applicant.
The candidate was was from the Dominican Republic, and Copeland said in the voicemail saying that he believed were administrators hiring applicants who were not qualified. He then specifically said the candidate was from another country and there was a language barrier.
"He could barely communicate with me," Copeland said in the voicemail.
The official said Copeland's remarks were harmful and inconsistent with supporting an anti-racist culture at the school.
However, some teachers and staff maintained Copeland has been a difference-maker as principal at Sennett and demanded the best instruction for students.
"We don't need people who make excuses," said Madison school district social worker Shannon Stevens. "We need leaders who are strong leaders, who are advocates for their students, for their staff. Speaking plainly is not a crime."
"He gave us something we needed and that was hope," said Mika Oriedo, a teacher and school parent.
27 News could not reach former principal Copeland. His attorney James Dickinson has yet to respond to a request for comment.
Although employment matters are usually discussed behind closed doors, there is a possibility some portion of the school board's consideration of Copeland's reinstatement bid may take place in an open meeting.