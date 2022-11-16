Someone got away with killing a Portage teen

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- On November 13, 1927, Helen Leng was brutally murdered near her home in Portage.
According to reports from that year, officials said Leng went to a movie with her friend June before she vanished. Witnesses reported Leng walking home around 6 p.m. that night near the Milwaukee Road Rail track.
"She walked through the viaduct, which used to be there, climbed up the hill, turned around and said goodnight to June in a very happy voice and started walking," Wendy Duessler explained.
Duessler began looking into Leng's case after reading about it last year.
"At about 6:04, which was a couple minutes later, they heard a shot," she said.
Investigators reported Leng had been shot in the back of the head and some reports indicated she was also sexually assaulted. Family and friends searched all night until they came across what looked like a pile of beer cans and soon realized it was Leng's body.
Newspaper clippings from 1927 documented several men who officials named suspects. However, no one was charged in Leng's death.
Leng's headstone now sits at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Portage beside her mom and dad.
Reports show Leng's dad, Harry, became a police officer to help find her killer but died in 1954. Leng's mother, Alice, died in 1976 at the age of 91.
Duessler told 27 News, while reading Helen's story she noticed one article mention that Leng's mother's headstone was never updated after she died.
"How could someone not mark her grave?" she asked. "That just broke my heart."
After seeing it for herself, she decided she would take matters into her own hands. With help from Bremner Granite Company, Duessler was able to get the date Alice died marked on her grave.
"Strangers they may be, but they're not to me," she said. "I feel like I know them."
Both the Portage Police Department and Columbia County Sheriff's Office said they weren't able to find any records on Leng's murder in their systems. Duessler said she could understand why. After all, it's been 95 years.
However, with her daughter's help, she's vowed to always keep Leng's memory alive. Together, the mother and daughter now visit the families' headstones, clean them and even leave flowers.
"She wants to make sure everyone can see everybody's name [on their headstone] because they were people," Duessler said about her daughter. "I'm very proud of her."