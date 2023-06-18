'Someone needs to be held accountable': MPD asks witnesses to come forward after deadly shooting

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is urging people who saw a Sunday morning shooting on the isthmus to come forward after a 20-year-old man died.
"Someone needs to be held accountable. Someone's dead," Lt. Jason Ostrenga with MPD's Violent Crime Unit said during a press conference Sunday.
According to Ostrenga, the shooting happened around 3:40 Sunday morning near the intersection of E. Dayton St. and Blair St. He said police were called to the area for the report of gunshots. Shortly after, he said a 20-year-old victim showed up at a hospital, where he later died.
"There was actually an officer at the hospital when the victim arrived and actually physically picked him up from a vehicle and carried him into the emergency room," Ostrenga said. "So, tried to render aid quickly, but unfortunately, he died due to his injuries."
Ostrenga said there were at least a couple dozen people at the shooting scene for what police believe was a party. He added police do not believe the shooting was random, but officers don't know if the victim or someone else was the target.
"We're still canvassing the area, canvassing the street, looking for any information, looking for ring doorbells, any witnesses," Ostrenga said.
He said the victim is from Madison and has many connections in the area. For this reason, Ostrenga hopes people who may have information come forward.
"If this was one of your family members, or someone you knew, what would you want others to do?" Ostrenga said.
A 27 News reporter spoke to a person who had mutual friends with the victim. They said they found out about the victim's death on social media and were shocked by the news.
As of Sunday afternoon, Ostrenga said police are not calling the deadly shooting a homicide because he said the medical examiner has to make that final determination.
He said the medical examiner is working on an autopsy, and, once that is finished, authorities will release the victim's name.
If the medical examiner finds the death was a homicide, it would be Madison's seventh homicide of 2023.