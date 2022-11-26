Something Special from Wisconsin Holiday Market held

JOHNSON CREEK (WKOW) -- Wisconsin-made gifts of all kinds were up for grabs at the Something Special from Wisconsin Holiday Market in Johnson Creek Saturday.
You could find everything from squeaky cheese curds and delicious bratwursts to one-of-a-kind craft brews -- all made by local companies and vendors.
"We've got over 60 vendors in the house today and they have a variety of products," said C.J. O'neil, one of the event coordinators. "The things here are homemade."
This year's market took place on Small Business Saturday to encourage people to get our and support local. It also raised money for the Johnson Creek Public Library.
O'neil said the library hopes to use the money to build a StoryWalk at a local park.
"A StoryWalk is a place you put in an outdoor facility where people are walking, and you have a book, and then as you walk the trail, you read the book on the way," O'neil said.
The library also hopes to use the money to expand their programming for kids and adults.
"We usually often sponsor authors coming to visit," O'neil said.
This was the third annual year the Something Special from Wisconsin Holiday Market was held.