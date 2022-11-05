'Something we've been waiting for all through COVID': Verona Area Kids Expo sets up for the first time since 2018

VERONA (WKOW) -- The Verona Area Kids Expo set up and invited families in for the first time since the pandemic.
The event highlights different opportunities in the community for all to enjoy, but organizers said it is specifically tailored to families with young children ages up to five years old.
"We have our pre-K sites here, our elementary locations are here today, along with lots of different activities that [families] can find in their community," said Early Learning Coordinator Jennifer Skibba.
Vendors at Saturday's event included gymnastic centers, martial arts and more.
"It's wonderful. Watching them interact and play and families being able to get those resources, again, is something we've been waiting for all through COVID. So, I just hope that this opens the door to us doing it yearly again," Skibba said.
Skibba said their goal is to get more people, vendors and businesses involved. That way, families can get all the information possible.
The event is held annually the first Saturday in November from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.