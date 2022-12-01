'Sometimes it feels like a lonely community to be in': Baraboo bowling alley creates sensory sensitive hour

BARABOO (WKOW) -- A bowling alley in Baraboo is making space for some new customers. Thunderbird Lanes hosted its first Sensory Sensitive hour, designed for kids with Autism and sensory sensitivities.
"It's amazing and it's needed and it's rewarding for the kids, because they can just kind of be themselves and they can have fun," Tracee Chu said.
Chu brings her youngest son to Thunderbird Lanes on Saturdays for the youth bowling league. That's when she and general manager Amberlee Zurawski started talking about an opportunity for kids with special needs to have a turn in the lane.
"It hits home just a little bit," Zurawski said. "I think that anybody that has a sensitivity to loud music, or lights, or [anything] should have the chance to be able to enjoy things like this."
Zurawski's three-year-old grandson was just diagnosed with Autism, so she can empathize with the challenges that come with sensory sensitivities.
"If everybody could for one day, for one hour, just take a step and live [in] some of these kids' world, how amazing would that be to be able to understand that a little bit better," Zurawski said.
"Sometimes it feels like a lonely community to be in," Chu said. "And so, to have these events, you as a parent, you get to meet other special needs parents. That's always such a great thing to benefit from."
Chu says there are few resources close to Baraboo for families with a special needs child. It's led her to asking rec center coaches and bowling alley managers if they've created anything accessible on their own.
"Maybe it took somebody like Amber and it took somebody like me to [say,] 'Hey, I have this idea, you have this idea, let's make it work no matter how it happens,'" Chu said.
Sensory Sensitive Hour will be held every first Thursday of the month from 4 to 5 p.m.