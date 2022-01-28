Son finishing dad's mission to honor World War II vets

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 102-year-old World War II veteran was on a mission to visit every state to raise awareness of the sacrifices veterans of that war made for our country.
But he died before completing his journey.
Now, his son has picked up his mantle.
Sidney Walton visited 40 states before he died.
His son, Paul, took over from there, visiting five more states and making Wisconsin number 46 on Friday.
He visited Governor Tony Evers' office to spread the message about the importance of recognizing World War II veterans.
Walton said his father always taught him if you start something, you finish it.
"So because of that and the values that he instilled in me, I feel compelled to finish the tour as my dad would in honor of my father," Paul Walton said.
Walton is doing this while he's battling cancer.
But he's forging on. He still needs to get to Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Delaware.