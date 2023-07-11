'Sounded like guns going off': Devil's Lake State Park campers react to Monday wildfire

BARABOO, Wis. (WKOW) -- A spokesperson with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources confirmed it was fireworks that started the fire at Devil's Lake State Park on Monday evening. They said the fire spread to .75 acres but was immediately extinguished.
Lois Bergerson tells 27 News this is her first week back at Devil's Lake for nearly two years. She said at first, she and her husband thought they heard gun shots.
"We heard actually some noise that my husband thought sounded like guns going off. Then we noticed shortly afterwards, there was red flames. You could see the flames starting out near the tracks right above where there's kind of an open area, you don't see as much greenery," Bergerson said.
She said she could see the flames getting bigger, then soon after heard sirens.
Another witness tells 27 News he had an experience similar to Bergerson. He said he was fishing in his boat and heard what sounded like gun shots. He then saw the smoke and said he was led to believe it was fireworks.
Bergerson said one concern was how crews would be able to access the fire and put it out.
"How are they really going to get down there? They have to go over the tracks," she said. "But it just looked like it was really hard to stop it. You could see the smoke originating first of all lower down and then you could see the smoke was higher up."
Witnesses said Monday was windy, and they were nervous the fire was going to spread. Many people watched as the smoke got bigger.
The DNR said crews were out again Tuesday morning, putting out any hotspots. No trails were impacted by the fire.