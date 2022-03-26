Souper Bowl benefits Habitat for Humanity

MADISON (WKOW) -- Countless types of soup lined tables at Madison West High School Saturday in honor of the 26th annual Souper Bowl.
The community soup feast was hosted by the UW-Madison chapter of Habitat for Humanity of Dane County.
It included live music, locally made ceramic bowls and several types of soup.
Over the years, Valerie Renk, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Dane County, said their Souper Bowl has grown to become a local tradition people look forward to.
"Its the community coming together to build homes, community and hope," Renk said.
Last year's Souper Bowl was a drive-thru because of the pandemic. Even so, they served more than 200 gallons of soup to more than 1200 people.
This year, Renk said she was glad to see people support the cause in person again.
"They really get to understand why we do this and why its important," Renk said.
Katie Denecke, the president of this year's Souper Bowl, reiterated that she was happy to see crowds come together for a good cause.
"I think that Habitat is doing a lot of great things with the community and helping to raise up families so its really great to have everyone come out and help support us," Denecke said.
The Souper Bowl is the largest fundraiser for the UW-Madison chapter of Habitat for Humanity.
Each year, they raise thousands of dollars to make their work possible.