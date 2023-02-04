Souper Bowl XXVII raises money for Habitat for Humanity

MADISON (WKOW) — Souper Bowl XXVII was held at Madison West High School Saturday.
The annual fundraiser returned for its 27th year to raise money for the UW chapter of Habitat for Humanity of Dane County.
Dozens of local artists donated ceramic bowls and about 40 local restaurants donated soup, salad and bread to make it happen.
Hunter Downey, Souper Bowl Director, said they had 40 gallons of bacon cheeseburger soup this year. That was on top of tons of others.
"We usually get like 1500 to 2000 people here. So, this fundraiser is known to raise about 20 to $30,000," Downey said.
He added all attendees were able to take home a ceramic bowl.
"It's really cool to have something to remember this fundraiser by," Downey said.
Several local celebrities, including Wake Up Wisconsin's very own Rebecca Ribley and Mark Charter, helped serve soup.