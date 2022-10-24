Soup's On! set to begin third season in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) — Soup's On! will soon be back for the third season. The seasonal program begins October 26 and runs through March.
Customers are able to order quarts of frozen soup prepared by local restaurants. The program began in 2020 during the pandemic. The sales help restaurants that are still struggling with staffing shortages and increased costs.
Buyers will have an added option this year to include a FEED Bakery's Cookie of the Week to their order.
Orders can be placed weekly (Wednesday-Saturday) at the Dane Buy Local website.
Orders will be available for pickup on Tuesdays at FEED Kitchens (1219 N. Sherman Avenue). Delivery is also available.