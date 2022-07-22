South Blair Street in downtown Madison back open to traffic

MADISON (WKOW) -- Both lanes of traffic are back open on South Blair Street in downtown Madison.
The road has been closed for the past few months due to an ongoing construction project in the area.
“Our goal has been to minimize disruptions during the project,” said Jim Wolfe, the city's principal engineer. “We appreciate the community, and nearby businesses and residents for their patience as the construction team worked hard to reopen Blair Street as quickly as possible.”
Pedestrian routes will remain the same. They should use the temporary crossing points on E. Main Street, E. Washington Ave., and Williamson Street.
The entire project focuses on safety improvements for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers at the intersection of S. Blair Street/John Nolen Drive and E. Wilson/Williamson Streets.
Crews made improvements to the sanitary sewer mains, sidewalks, and pedestrian lighting.