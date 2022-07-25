South Blair Street in Madison opens to drivers in both directions

MADISON (WKOW) - South Blair Street in downtown Madison is now open to both sides of traffic.
Several blocks of Blair Street were closed as the city revamped the intersection of South Blair Street, John Nolen Drive, East Wilson Street and Williamson Street.
“We appreciate the community and nearby businesses and residents for their patience as the construction team worked hard to reopen Blair Street as quickly as possible," said City of Madison Engineering Division Principal Engineer Jim Wolfe.
The entire project is set to be completed by the fall of 2023, which includes work on East Washington Avenue between South Blair Street and Blount Street.
