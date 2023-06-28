South Madison avoids food desert status with opening of Maurer's Urban Market

MADISON (WKOW) -- After a long four years trying to find a new permanent grocer, a sigh of relief is coming from South Madison.
The Pick'n Save in the area has wanted to close for years but without it, people who live in South Madison wouldn't have a full-service grocer in their area, facing food desert status.
"We didn't really know what to do at that point," Tag Evers, the alder for Madison's 13th district, said. "We were concerned about a food desert or a gap in grocery services because Pick'n Save is the only full-service grocery store serving South Madison. Losing that option would have been a major tragedy."
Now, after multiple community meetings and other grocers backing out, Kristie Maurer with Maurer's Urban Market is set to open a full grocery store by the end of the year.
"The more I can make sure that people feel comfortable and welcome and at home, the better," Maurer said. "I think tonight was just that first step of a very long, continued conversation."
Maurer lives in Madison and says her understanding of the area will be a helpful tool to creating a store that will service local needs.
"I don't have to follow a map or a planogram or I don't have to follow someone else," Maurer said. "I can be very nimble and agile and speak to what the neighborhood needs."
Maurer says as soon as she heard about the opportunity, the only word that came to mind was "yes".
"Yes to food, yes in an urban setting, yes to this area," Maurer said. "I think it just was a natural fit for something that already has a grocery store, needs a grocery store. So just trying to continue to fulfill a need."
Evers says though he can see the light at the end of the tunnel, he knows the work is not yet over. Relaxation won't come until the doors have officially opened at Maurer's Urban Market.
"We're looking forward to being able to cut the ribbon in the not-too-distant future," Evers said. "Turn off the lights in Pick'n Save and thank them for staying open all this time so that we can transition from the closing of one grocery store to the opening of another."
The new Maurer's Urban Market will be located on the street level of a new affordable housing complex at South Park and Cedar Streets.