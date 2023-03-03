 Skip to main content
South Main Street closed in downtown Janesville, police investigating chase

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — South Main Street in downtown Janesville is closed for an investigation, and authorities are asking people to avoid the area. 

A Rock County dispatch official said a number of officers were in the area of South Main Street and Racine Street to investigate a chase. He said the initial call came in around 2:20 p.m.

Janesville police say temporary road closures and traffic delays should be expected until the investigation is over. 

Police say there isn't an immediate threat to the community. 

