Southern WI congressmen split on timing, content of federal spending bill

MADISON (WKOW) -- As a bipartisan group of Senate leaders and House Democrats push to pass a massive federal budget bill this week, there's a divide among those elected to represent Southern Wisconsin in Congress.
A 4,000-page, $1.7 trillion funding package negotiated by Senate leaders is set to pass in both the Senate and House by Thursday.
House Republicans, including Rep. Bryan Steil, would rather pass a temporary measure that maintains current federal spending levels. With the GOP set to take control of the House when the new Congress is seated next month, Steil said it'd be better hold off on passing a full 2023 budget.
"I'd like to see us kick the can down the road until Republicans come in the House of Representatives," Steil said. "And then we can actually do what the people asked in the previous election."
Such a temporary spending deal, known as a continuing resolution, is currently funding the federal government. However, the one negotiated back in September, when the federal fiscal year ends, is set to expire in Friday.
Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan said he agreed passing a massive omnibus bill with little time for vetting is not ideal. At the same time, Pocan said the vast majority of items have gone through the traditional appropriations process.
"The one job we absolutely have to do in Congress is a budget bill," Pocan said. "And I think Mitch McConnell and most of the Senate understands that."
Worse than a rushed omnibus bill, Pocan said, was waiting to see if House Republicans could reach budget agreement amongst themselves. There have already been rumblings about whether the House GOP, with its slim majority, will have enough votes to make Leader Kevin McCarthy the next speaker.
"Now, their caucus got even more dysfunctional with the last election, so I don't think there's any guarantees they can do this," Pocan said.
The Southern Wisconsin congressmen were also split over what the spending bill should prioritize. It contains $858 billion in military spending, along with $772.5 billion for non-defense discretionary items.
Pocan said he continues to take issue with the jump in defense spending outpacing the increase in funding for other domestic items.
"There's no accountability," Pocan said. "We don't even have the ability to do an audit within the Pentagon because they don't have modern enough processes to do that. That's crazy."
Steil said he supported the military portion of the budget, citing Russia's ongoing war on Ukraine, the threat China poses to Taiwan, and Iran's support of terrorist groups in the Middle East.
"We find ourselves in a very difficult foreign policy situation," Steil said. "So the investment that we're making as it relates to the military, I think, is actually well done."
Steil said he was disappointed the budget bill doesn't include more funding for security measures along the southern border.
The bill does provide an additional $45 billion for Ukraine. Steil said he doesn't question giving Ukraine additional support, but maintained Congress can draw down spending from elsewhere to cancel out the additional dollars for Ukraine and NATO.
"What I would like to see us do is make sure that we're actually offsetting these costs in other areas that are not the priorities," Steil said.
Steil said he intended to attend Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to Congress Wednesday.
The bill includes a 30% increase in funding for child care grants, boosting the block grant program's budget to $8 billion. It also provides $5 billion to the program offering assistance to low-income families with their utility bills.
Pell grants would now offer as much as $7,395 for college students in the upcoming year; that's a $500 increase for a program that serves about 7 million students. Pell grants are most commonly used by students from lower and middle-income families.
There are a number of non-fiscal items in the bill, including new language clarifying the vice president only has a ceremonial role in certifying presidential elections.
The bill also bans TikTok from federal government devices, citing concerns over possible Chinese surveillance. While the measure has bipartisan support, Pocan said he wasn't particularly concerned about the topic.
"I think it's one of the sillier conversations in Washington, D.C.," he said.
The omnibus bill does not extend the child care tax credit that was implemented as part of the American Rescue Plan. It also doesn't provide assistance members from both parties had sought to cut red tape for Afghan refugees seeking jobs and government services.