Southern Wisconsin Art Guild presents Paoli Art in the Park

PAOLI, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Southern Wisconsin Art Guild presented the annual Paoli Art in the Park event on Saturday.
Paoli Art in the Park invited visitors to meet award-winning artists who specialize in a variety of mediums.
Event organizers said Paoli, just 14 miles South of Madison, is the perfect setting for the show as the historic community has long been known as a mecca for art.
Ann Kleckner, owner of ArtGlass Delights and an event organizer, shared her enthusiasm for the festivities.
"I'm just excited that the weather is not rain and we're getting lots of people coming around and looking at things and enjoying the art," she said.
While the absence of rain allowed for a dry event, Kleckner said the high temperatures could be cause for concern. In preparation for the heat, organizers had water, ice and cool washcloths available for the artists.
Paoli Art in the Park will continue Sunday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
More information can be found on the Paoli Art in the Park webpage.