Southern Wisconsin family spots bobcat in yard

Bobcat in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (WKOW) — A southern Wisconsin family had quite the surprise Sunday when a bobcat ran through their yard while they were eating dinner. 

The animal ran through the Brooklyn family's yard around 8 p.m. They said they responded by grabbing their pets -- two cats and a chihuahua -- who were outside on the porch while the bobcat ran by. 

The Wisconsin DNR says bobcats are one of the most seen members of the cat family.

Though bobcats are historically a species found in the northern part of the state, sightings of the solitary cat have increased in the southern area of Wisconsin in recent years. 

