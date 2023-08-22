Southern Wisconsin girls show anything is possible by soaring to Eagle Scout rank

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WKOW) -- It's not every day anyone becomes an Eagle Scout -- let alone a girl. But right now, two fearless Southern Wisconsin girls are showing the world that anything is possible.
Kylie Williams and Landrea Hamblin are members of Troop #7444 out of Reedsburg.
Troop #7444 was founded in 2019 when Boy Scouts of America first opened their doors to girls.
It's now home to 10 girls -- two of whom have Eagled, making them some of the first in the area to do so.
Williams says when she first joined, her family thought it may be a phase. They quickly learned it wouldn’t when she embraced all it had to offer.
“We make it our own,” Williams said.
Williams climbed seven Scouting ranks to earn 21 merit badges. Along the way, she learned how to sail a boat, start a fire and shoot a gun. On top of that, she completed an Eagle Project to become an Eagle Scout.
“In Scouts, usually only less than seven out of 100 Scouts make it to Eagle. So, it's actually like a really big deal. And especially for girls, that number is even smaller,” Williams said.
While the number of girls who become Eagle Scouts may be small, the hearts behind those girls are big. Fortunately for Williams, she rose to that height with one of her best friends by her side.
Landrea Hamblin's was inspired by her brother to start her Scouts journey.
From casting lines to cooking meals to playing chess, she quickly fell in love.
“I'm like: ‘This is my thing,’” Hamblin said.
Eventually, she too climbed the ranks and completed the project necessary to become an Eagle Scout.
“It is a hard rank to achieve,” Hamblin said.
And behind every Eagle is their leader.
“I'm like a proud mom,” said Tracey Hansen, Scoutmaster of Troop #7444.
Hansen first became a Scoutmaster when her sons joined the organization. She said it is one of the best things she has ever done.
“The growth that you see --the leadership development, the character development -- it makes it absolutely all worth it,” Hansen said.
In addition to Williams and Hamblin, Hansen said other girls within her troop hope to become Eagle Scouts and break barriers.
“Scouting has been around for over 100 years, and so this is the first time ever in over 100 years that girls are given the opportunity to earn the Eagle badge,” Hansen said.
Both the girls and Hansen hope to see more girls join Scouting and shoot for the sky as Eagle Scouts.
“I feel like we're paving a way for other females to join Scouts and see that, hey, even though this was something for boys for the longest period of time, girls can now do it, too and we can make Eagle just the same as anyone else,” Williams said.
Learn more about Troop #7444, including how to get involved.