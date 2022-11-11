Southern Wisconsin joining nation in honoring veterans on Veterans Day

(WKOW) -- Southern Wisconsin is joining the nation in honoring our veterans for Veterans Day on Friday.
Here is a list of events happening in our area to help you show your appreciation:
Memorial Union Veterans Day Recognition Breakfast
- Starts at 9 a.m., will run until 10:30 a.m.
- Event features program with presentation of U.S. and Wisconsin flags by students in the Army ROTC Badger Battalion Color Guard
- After program, people are invited to place flags on Bascom Hill until 4:00 Friday afternoon
UW-Platteville Vietnam Veterans Memorial Dedication
- Ceremony starts at 10 a.m. at flagpoles in front of Ullsvik Hall
- Memorial will honor 12 UW-Platteville students, alumni who were killed in action in Vietnam War
18th Annual Portage High School Veterans Day Ceremony
- Starts at 11 a.m. in Portage High School gymnasium
- Special presentation by Jim Kell, “A Place Setting For One, A Table For All” to pay tribute to POW-MIA.
- Honoring all vets in attendance
- Hoping to have as many Korean War vets attend as possible
State Capitol Veterans Day Ceremony
- VFW 1318 putting on band concert at 9:15 a.m.
- Program will follow at 10:00 a.m.
- Armed Forces Salute
- "The Star-Spangled Banner"
- Speeches
- Rifle salute and "Taps"
Distinguished Craig High School Alumni Visit, Janesville
- General Andrew Poppas arriving at 10:30 a.m.
- Poppas is 24th commander of United States Army Forces Command, Fort Bragg, N.C.
- Students and staff (some veterans) will meet with General Poppas.
Scooter's Coffee Offering Free Handcrafted Drink to Veterans
- Veterans need to show valid military ID
- Offer not available for Order Ahead through the Scooter’s Coffee Mobile App