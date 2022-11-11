 Skip to main content
Southern Wisconsin joining nation in honoring veterans on Veterans Day

Veterans Day

(WKOW) -- Southern Wisconsin is joining the nation in honoring our veterans for Veterans Day on Friday.

Here is a list of events happening in our area to help you show your appreciation:

Memorial Union Veterans Day Recognition Breakfast

  • Starts at 9 a.m., will run until 10:30 a.m. 
  • Event features program with presentation of U.S. and Wisconsin flags by students in the Army ROTC Badger Battalion Color Guard
  • After program, people are invited to place flags on Bascom Hill until 4:00 Friday afternoon

UW-Platteville Vietnam Veterans Memorial Dedication

  • Ceremony starts at 10 a.m. at flagpoles in front of Ullsvik Hall
  • Memorial will honor 12 UW-Platteville students, alumni who were killed in action in Vietnam War

18th Annual Portage High School Veterans Day Ceremony

  • Starts at 11 a.m. in Portage High School gymnasium
  • Special presentation by Jim Kell, “A Place Setting For One, A Table For All” to pay tribute to POW-MIA.  
  • Honoring all vets in attendance
  • Hoping to have as many Korean War vets attend as possible

State Capitol Veterans Day Ceremony

  • VFW 1318 putting on band concert at 9:15 a.m.
  • Program will follow at 10:00 a.m.
    • Armed Forces Salute
    • "The Star-Spangled Banner"
    • Speeches
    • Rifle salute and "Taps"

Distinguished Craig High School Alumni Visit, Janesville

  • General Andrew Poppas arriving at 10:30 a.m.
  • Poppas is 24th commander of United States Army Forces Command, Fort Bragg, N.C.
  • Students and staff (some veterans) will meet with General Poppas.

Scooter's Coffee Offering Free Handcrafted Drink to Veterans

  • Veterans need to show valid military ID
  • Offer not available for Order Ahead through the Scooter’s Coffee Mobile App

