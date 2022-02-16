Southern Wisconsin spring flood outlook abnormally low

SAUK CITY (WKOW) — The combination of dry soil along with a lack of snow has led the meteorologists at the National Weather Service Milwaukee to forecast an abnormally low spring flood outlook.
Last updated nearly a week ago, the National Weather Service Milwaukee meteorologists and hydrologists have forecast an abnormally low Spring flood outlook for Spring 2022. The two main reasons lack of snow as well as dry soils from the ongoing drought conditions from 2021.
Southern Wisconsin has seemingly dodged nearly every winter storm that's moved through the Midwest. The most recent potential for heavy snow, the 16th through the 18th, trended south bringing southern Wisconsin a steady light rain and warm temperatures instead of snow.
When looking snow, southern Wisconsin has been shorted between 10 and 20 inches since the start of the snowy season (July through June) while northern Wisconsin has received 10 to 20 or so inches more than usual. That lack of snow means there isn't a frozen reservoir of snow ready to melt come Spring.
And if we look back at last five years of snow from the start of December to February 16th, 2022 is very low compared to previous years. With a total of 16.3", 2022 is lacking by a little over 10" compared to the second lowest year which was back in 2018 at 26.8". 2021 had the most snow over the last 5 years with a total pf 38.4" from December 1st through February 16th.
The ongoing drought is the other factor; for around a year, Wisconsin has been suffering from dry conditions. As of February 16th, 2022, almost 70% of the state is under at least moderate drought conditions while nearly 5% of the state is suffering from severe drought conditions.
The dry soil is ready for water and will quickly soak up as much water as it can, which isn't a lot based on our lack of snow pack, as soon as the ground thaws.
So what is a concern from the National Weather Service? The threat for ice jams on rives, big or small. These blocks of ice can group together and disrupt the flow of the river/stream, causing potential flooding in near by areas. Typically found near river bends, mouths of tributaries, downstream of dams and upstream from bridges. The call to break up ice jams is small to medium according to the National Weather Service Milwaukee.
Between now and Spring, which officially starts March 20th, anything could happen. So what would need to happen to create a flood, whether it's major or minor? One of the biggest threats would be heavy rain. Should this rain fall while the ground is still frozen, that water will not get soaked up and will sit on the surface.
Being hit by multiple low pressure systems with heavy snow would increase the threat for Spring flooding. The added snow pack would eventually melt; more snow equals more flood water.
Should we get more snow, a quick warm up accompanied by heavy rains would also create a chance for flooding. The ground could still be frozen which would not do well should the snowpack melt and heavy rain fall on top of that.
Make sure that you're home is flood ready, since a flood can happen at any time. Make sure your sub pumps are working and that there isn't any snow covering any storm drains nearby. You can download the 27 StormTrack app to receive the latest forecast as well.