Southwest Tech plans nursing program expansion

FENNIMORE (WKOW) -- Registered Nurses make up more than half of the workforce in Wisconsin hospitals, but more RNs are choosing to leave the profession right now.
Data from the Wisconsin Hospital Association shows about 1 in 10 RNs changed jobs every year in the three years preceding 2021. But last year, that grew to nearly 1 in 5.
Cynde Larsen, the Executive Dean of Health Sciences at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College, said the workforce shortage is often even greater in rural areas.
That's one of the reasons Southwest Tech is making plans to expand its nursing program.
"For our employers, waiting to have graduates be produced in May once a year is not enough," Larsen said.
Starting in January, the school will admit nursing students twice a year -- in January in August -- and hold graduations in May and December.
"It just really is very important that when people have an interest, when they show that this is something I'm really interested in, that they have a quick opportunity to get in," Larsen said.
She said the expansion will also let Southwest Tech train more students.
Right now, the school admits 82 students each August. The first January cohort will include 10 students, but Larsen said there are plans for more expansion in the future as student demand grows.
"There's a new commitment to caring for people and being connected to your community, and it's just very exciting," she said.
Six rural hospitals -- Southwest Health, Crossing Rivers Health, Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County, Gunderson Boscobel Area Hospitals and Clinics, Grant Regional Health and The Richland Hospital and Clinics -- are helping fund the nursing program changes.
Each has pledged $75,000 over the next three years. In addition to helping fund a new faculty position at Southwest Tech, each hospital will sponsor a student.
"We're hoping that they'll do some work within a hospital while they're in school," Larsen said. "When that student graduates and is a new RN, they'll already have some experience at that hospital both clinically and as an employee."
She said in addition to helping ease Wisconsin's health care workforce challenges, the Southwest Tech nursing program expansion will help people in southwest Wisconsin access better health care.
"Having a strong health care workforce, that's going to help people to be able to live their best life," Larsen said.