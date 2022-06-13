Southwest Tech starts scholarship with nearly $300,000 gift

FENNIMORE (WKOW) — William “Bill” Huff recently donated nearly $300,000 to help others better themselves through education at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College.
It's the second large donation the college has gotten recently. Earlier this month, Southwest Tech announced a $100,000 donation, allowing over 700 students to receive a scholarship for the coming school year.
Southwest Tech said the funds will be used to start the Bill Huff Family Endowment Scholarship, which will allow for 10, $1,000 scholarships to students. To be eligible for the scholarship, students must show a financial need. Preference is given to graduates from Lancaster High School and Dubuque Senior High School.
Huff grew up in Dubuque, Iowa and Lancaster, Wisconsin. He went on to serve in the military, which he credits for allowing him to get further his education.
“I was fortunate to have the G.I. Bill available when I got out of the service," Huff said in a statement. I "used that to get an education I knew I needed to be successful.”
Huff met with two scholarship recipients during a visit to Southwest Tech in October.
“I loved that (meeting them) because I know what a struggle it was for me to get through school,” Huff said “anybody who doesn’t have support, and they need help, it is really nice to be in a position to help those less fortunate than I am. I certainly understand that position. We feel blessed in all of this and are proud to be a part of it.”
One of the recipients, Hailey Doyle calls the scholarship a "great help."
“I am able to live at home, but it is still a challenge to work and go to school at the same time," Doyle said. "I am so grateful for it. I’m definitely going to remember this.”